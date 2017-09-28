Elon Musk’s mum, Maye, is Covergirl’s new face at 69

Musk has worked as a fashion and beauty model for more than 50 years. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 28 — Covergirl continues to diversify its portfolio of brand ambassadors, with the news that it has snapped up 69-year-old model Maye Musk as its latest face.

The cosmetics giant believes that Musk, who has worked as a fashion and beauty model for more than 50 years and whose son is the Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur Elon Musk, is “a true testament to unapologetically embracing one’s unique beauty.” A statement from the brand called her “a leader in every sense of the word,” noting her achievements as a model, nutritional entrepreneur and a mother.

“Maye Musk is not only a timeless beauty, but a visionary who has always followed her own path, creating new opportunities and paving the way for so many others who might not meet the industry standard of ‘model,’ but are truly beautiful in every regard,” said Ukonwa Ojo, SVP, Covergirl. “This is exactly what COVERGIRL is all about: owning your identity and proudly sharing with the world all the facets that make you, you. Maye is an affirmation of the power and importance of diversity and inclusivity in the world of Beauty. She is unstoppable and, together, we’re just getting started!”

Musk, for her part, is still passionate about the career she embarked upon decades ago, saying: “With wearing makeup a part of my job as a model, one might think I’d get tired of it, but I absolutely love it.” She shared her excitement over her new role via Instagram, with a post that read: “I’m so excited to say that I’m now officially a COVERGIRL! My three kids, ten grandchildren and I have had the hardest time trying to keep it a secret until today’s big announcement. Who knew, after many years of admiring the gorgeous COVERGIRL models, that I would be one at 69 years of age? It just shows, never give up. Thank you COVERGIRL, for including me in your tribe of diversity. Beauty truly is for women of all ages, and I can’t wait to take you all along this amazing journey with me!”

Musk’s modelling career has undergone something of a revival since she was signed to IMG Models in May 2016, at the age of 68, but she has been modelling since the 1960s. She has recently appeared in W Magazine, Cosmopolitan US and Vogue Korea, as well as landing a starring role in Swarovski’s Holiday 2017 campaign, and taking to the catwalk during New York Fashion Week this September to close Zero + Maria Cornejo’s Spring/Summer 2018 show.

Covergirl has been relentlessly recruiting an array of diverse and atypical beauty models for its campaigns lately, with recent additions to its lineup including TV chef Ayesha Curry, actress, writer and YouTube sensation Issa Rae, and Muslim beauty blogger Nura Afia. — AFP-Relaxnews