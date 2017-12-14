Ellery will show its next collection during Paris Haute Couture week

Ellery will stage a fashion show during Haute Couture week in January. — AFP pic

PARIS, Dec 14 — Change continues in the fashion world, with Ellery the latest label to shake up show schedules. After previously showing collections during Paris Fashion Week, the label has announced that it will present its next collection during the French capital’s Haute Couture week in January, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

The fashion house, founded by Australian designer Kym Ellery, has announced plans to stage its next runway show during Haute Couture fashion week in Paris in January, marking the start of a new commercial strategy. Indeed, the label plans to slow the pace, switching from four collections per year to two.

In fact, Ellery will propose its collection for fall/winter 2018-2019 in two stages. January 25, a first runway show will be staged during Couture week, then new designs will be presented during Paris Fashion Week in March. According to Women’s Wear Daily, Kym Ellery considers that the move will give time for designers and craftspeople to work in the best conditions.

With co-ed shows, see now buy now, and changes to locations and dates, Fashion Week schedules have been undergoing profound changes since 2016. Recently, Balenciaga and Vetements announced changes in format, with the former combining men’s and women’s collections and the latter announcing a show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. ­— AFP