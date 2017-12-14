Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Ellery will show its next collection during Paris Haute Couture week

Thursday December 14, 2017
09:19 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Plenty of discord, nothing to show at WTO meeting in Buenos AiresPlenty of discord, nothing to show at WTO meeting in Buenos Aires

The Edit: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson finally gets Hollywood starThe Edit: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson finally gets Hollywood star

Dublin councillors revoke Suu Kyi award in protestDublin councillors revoke Suu Kyi award in protest

The Edit: Rihanna is launching 14 new matte lipstick shadesThe Edit: Rihanna is launching 14 new matte lipstick shades

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Ellery will stage a fashion show during Haute Couture week in January. — AFP picEllery will stage a fashion show during Haute Couture week in January. — AFP pic

PARIS, Dec 14 — Change continues in the fashion world, with Ellery the latest label to shake up show schedules. After previously showing collections during Paris Fashion Week, the label has announced that it will present its next collection during the French capital’s Haute Couture week in January, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

The fashion house, founded by Australian designer Kym Ellery, has announced plans to stage its next runway show during Haute Couture fashion week in Paris in January, marking the start of a new commercial strategy. Indeed, the label plans to slow the pace, switching from four collections per year to two.

In fact, Ellery will propose its collection for fall/winter 2018-2019 in two stages. January 25, a first runway show will be staged during Couture week, then new designs will be presented during Paris Fashion Week in March. According to Women’s Wear Daily, Kym Ellery considers that the move will give time for designers and craftspeople to work in the best conditions.

With co-ed shows, see now buy now, and changes to locations and dates, Fashion Week schedules have been undergoing profound changes since 2016. Recently, Balenciaga and Vetements announced changes in format, with the former combining men’s and women’s collections and the latter announcing a show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. ­— AFP

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline