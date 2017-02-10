Last updated Friday, February 10, 2017 5:10 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Elephants get jumbo jumpers to keep warm in India (VIDEO)

Friday February 10, 2017
04:36 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Resort island of Bali braces for more rain after landslides kill 12Resort island of Bali braces for more rain after landslides kill 12

The Edit: This Gaza barber offers a flaming hot new styleThe Edit: This Gaza barber offers a flaming hot new style

After silence from Xi, Trump endorses ‘One China’ policyAfter silence from Xi, Trump endorses ‘One China’ policy

Malaysian psychologist out to beat mental illness stigmaMalaysian psychologist out to beat mental illness stigma

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

UTTAR PRADESH, Feb 10 ― Indian wildlife conservationists join hands with village women to knit jumbo jumpers for elephants to keep them warm in the harsh winter. ― ReutersSome of the jumpers are knitted by women in far flung towns and brought to the centre for the final fit outs. ― Reuters picSome of the jumpers are knitted by women in far flung towns and brought to the centre for the final fit outs. ― Reuters pic

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline