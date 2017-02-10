Elephants get jumbo jumpers to keep warm in India (VIDEO)

UTTAR PRADESH, Feb 10 ― Indian wildlife conservationists join hands with village women to knit jumbo jumpers for elephants to keep them warm in the harsh winter. ― Reuters
