Egypt, South Korea develop agricultural city in N.African desert sinkhole (VIDEO)

The US$10 billion (RM43 billion) project will see 50,000 greenhouses constructed by Egyptian workers and managed by Korean experts. — Reuters video screengrabCAIRO, Aug 23 — South Korea and Egypt are teaming up to build an agricultural city in the north African nation’s Qattara Depression sinkhole.

The six-month-long, US$10 billion (RM43 billion) project will see 50,000 greenhouses constructed by Egyptian workers and managed by Korean experts. Several solar and desalination plants are expected to be built at the site.

The project will also see an attempt to produce food and the sugar alternative stevia, Arab Finance reported. — Reuters