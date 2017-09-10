Egypt archaeologist unearth goldsmith’s tomb near Luxor

Egyptian antiquities workers preserve mummies in the recently discovered tomb of Amenemhat, a goldsmith from the New Kingdom, near the Nile city of Luxor, south of Cairo September 9, 2017. — Reuters pic LUXOR, Sept 10 — Egyptian archaeologists have discovered a tomb of a prominent goldsmith who lived more than 3,000 years ago, unearthing statues, mummies and jewelry in the latest major find near the Nile city of Luxor.

Egypt's Minister of Antiquities Khaled Al-Anani said yesterday the tomb dated back to Egypt's 18th dynasty New Kingdom era — around 15th century BC.

"The work did not finish yet and we're continuing and working to find more objects and more tombs," he told Reuters at the site.

The site includes a courtyard and niche where a statue of the goldsmith Amenemhat and his wife and one of his sons, as well as two burial shafts, the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier this year, authorities announced they had discovered another New Kingdom tomb in Luxor belonging to a judge, and Swedish archaeologists discovered 12 ancient cemeteries near the southern city of Aswan that date back almost 3,500 years.

Egypt's ancient relics are a draw for tourists and authorities hope new finds can also help attract more visitors.

Tourism in Egypt suffered in the aftermath of the mass protests that toppled former president Hosni Mubarak in 2011. Militant bomb attacks have also deterred foreign visitors.

Egypt's tourism revenues jumped by 170 per cent in the first seven months of 2017, reaching US$3.5 billion (RM14.66 billion), authorities said, in welcome news for an economy heavily reliant on the sector for foreign currency and jobs. — Reuters