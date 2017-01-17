Edie Campbell is Kurt Geiger’s face for Spring 2017

Kurt Geiger on Instagram. ― Picture from KurtGeiger’s Instagram pageLONDON, Jan 17 ― The British model has posed for Kurt Geiger’s latest shoes and accessories campaign shot by Erik Torstensson, creative director at Frame Denim.

Pink, sparkles and appliques are on the menu for the British footwear and accessories retailer Kurt Geiger come Spring 2017. The brand’s latest campaign, teased on the Kurt Geiger Instagram page, features model Edie Campbell showcasing a new fuchsia pump with sparkling black appliqué.

Twenty-six-year-old Campbell has already modelled for high-end luxury brands such as Lanvin, Chanel, Burberry and Hermes, and has appeared multiple times in international editions of Vogue.

According to WWD, Kurt Geiger has also added six pre-order spring items to its website. ― AFP-Relaxnews