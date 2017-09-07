EBay celebrates fashion week with shoppable sketches

Introducing #MyFashionWeek, eBay has captured the spirit of real, stylish individuals via shoppable fashion illustrations, unveiling inspiring fall looks as interpreted by some of the world's most talented artists. — AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 7 — New York Fashion week is about to kick off, and eBay is putting its own twist on the occasion by allowing users to shop online — using street style illustrations.

Titled #MyFashionWeek, the concept is designed to celebrate individuality, and will see stylish fashionistas from eBay’s community have their dress sense converted into illustrations. The drawings will be published on eBay’s fashion homepage and other users will be able to purchase key items from the sketches, using the platform’s ‘Shop the Look’ image recognition technology that curates its 1.1 billion listings. Fashion fans can also follow the campaign on Twitter and Instagram, using the hashtag #MyFashionWeek.

The fashion illustrators taking part in the project include Jenny Walton of The Sartorialist, Dallas Shaw, who has worked for brands ranging from Chanel to Maybelline, and Jessica Durrant, whose client list includes Lancôme Paris, L’Oreal Paris Kérastase, and NYX Cosmetics.

“My illustrations have always been inspired by unique street style, and #MyFashionWeek makes that very inspiration shoppable — letting me browse and buy brand-new and coveted vintage finds that suit my own unconventional look, in a never-before-done way,” says Walton.

“#MyFashionWeek illustrates the thrill of finding style inspiration from the world around you through the seamless shopping experience that eBay delivers,” says Jill Ramsey, Vice President of Merchandising at eBay.

For more information, see eBay.com/MyFashionWeek. — AFP-Relaxnews