Eagle-wing sculpture by Anselm Kiefer commissioned for Rockefeller Centre

'Anselm Kiefer: Uraeus' at Rockefeller Centre; lead, stainless steel, fiberglass and resin (757 x 1120 x 880 cm). — Picture courtesy of Anselm KieferNEW YORK, March 22 — German artist Anselm Kiefer has created a 30-foot-wide lead sculpture titled “Uraeus” that will be unveiled in May at Rockefeller Centre in New York.

For his first site-specific outdoor public sculpture to be commissioned for the United States, Kiefer created a work that appears as a gigantic open book with 30-foot-wide eagle wings, both made of lead, atop a 20-foot-tall stainless steel column likewise clad in lead. Additional outsize lead books are found around the base of the column, while a large snake coils up around it.

“Uraeus” refers to the erect shape of the Egyptian cobra, “associated with the serpent goddess Wadjet and a symbol of power and divine authority,” according to New York's Public Art Fund, co-organizer of the work's exhibition. The wings, meanwhile, evoke the headdresses and necklaces worn by Egyptian royalty in tribute to the vulture goddess Nekhbet.

Kiefer is said to have taken inspiration from Friedrich Nietzsche's Thus Spoke Zarathustra in conceiving the monumental sculpture — and in particular “its ideas of the will to power, the death of God, and the Übermensch or superman, as the ultimate aspiration of human beings.”

“Anselm Kiefer: Uraeus,” presented by Larry Gagosian and organised by Public Art Fund and Tishman Speyer, will be on view from May 2 to July 22 at the Fifth Avenue entrance to Rockefeller Centre's Channel Gardens, located between 49th and 50th streets in Manhattan. — AFP-Relaxnews