Drug for arthritis, fever shown effective for heart patients (VIDEO)

BOSTON, Aug 30 — A drug typically used to treat arthritis and fever can cut the risk of heart attacks.

New research, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggests that the anti-inflammatory drug canakinumab can reduce the risk of a repeat heart attack by 15 per cent.

The research tracked 10,000 heart attack patients in 40 countries who were treated with the drug every three months over a period of 4 years, the BBC reported citing the study.

Screengrab from the Reuters video on drug shown to reduce heart attacks.Canakinumab was also shown to be more effective at reducing the risk of heart disease than statin, another drug heart disease patients usually take statins to lower cholesterol.

The researchers also found that some in the study, most notably elderly and diabetics, contracted potentially fatal infections and sepsis.

According to US government information, heart disease accounts for every 1-in-4 American deaths each year. — Reuters