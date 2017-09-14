Drones destroy child’s drawing in Banksy protest at UK arms fair

Banksy, ‘Civilian Drone Strike’, (2017). — Courtesy of www.banksy.co.ukLONDON, Sept 14 — Military drones destroy a child’s picture in British graffiti artist Banksy’s latest work, the highlight of an anti-war art show in London which protests against one of the world’s biggest arms fairs this week.

Civilian Drone Strike depicts three drones flying above a framed picture of a simple line drawing of a house which has been blown up. A crudely drawn little girl and her family pet look on in horror.

“Banksy is apparently offering a critique of the military industrial complex by deliberately destroying a rather nice child’s drawing” said Sam Walton, an organiser of the “Art the Arms Fair” show.

The work by the pseudonymous artist will be auctioned tomorrow, with Banksy having set a reserve price of £10 (RM56) on the picture. The auction is in support of the Campaign Against Arms Trade group and human rights charity Reprieve.

The east London art show has been organised in response to the Defence and Security Equipment International 2017 (DSEI), a large annual military fair which is being held nearby and runs until tomorrow.

DSEI said over 34,000 would be attending its fair, including defence ministers and representatives from the armed forces.

Security was tight at the DSEI event, which showcases military hardware from planes, armoured vehicles and guns to clothing and drones. Yesterday, British defence minister Michael Fallon addressed the fair. — Reuters