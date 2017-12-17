Dr Hauschka teams up with Swedish artist for limited-edition makeup line

Emma Lindstrom reworks Dr Hauschka makeup packaging in a limited-edition collection. — Picture courtesy of Dr HauschkaNEW YORK, Dec 17 — Dr Hauschka has announced a limited-edition makeup line with packaging designed entirely by Swedish artist Emma Lindström. This is the first time that the natural and organic skincare brand has embarked on a collaboration of this scale, combining makeup, medicinal plants and art. It’s due out from February 1, 2018.

Emma Lindström has created a series of predominantly purple and blue paintings as inspiration for this makeup line, with magnetic, almost hypnotic colours, evoking the cosmos while also nodding to nature. As well as inspiring the outer packaging of products in the collection, Emma Lindström’s artworks are also channelled on the products’ tubes and cases, fading from black to constellation-like colour.

Launched in 1967 by Rudolf Hauschka and Elisabeth Sigmund, the beauty brand overhauled its makeup line for its 50th anniversary in March. Originally focused on skincare, Dr Hauschka now has more than 80 makeup items, as well as a new limited-edition line called “Purple Light,” featuring four essentials for daytime and nighttime looks.

The limited-edition Dr Hauschka makeup collection is inspired by the work of artist Emma Lindström. — Picture courtesy of Dr HauschkaThis limited-edition collection includes a “Purple Light” foundation compact to unify and mattify skin, as well as a “Purple Light” eyeshadow palette with beige, nude and plum shades with shimmery or matte finishes. There’s also a sparkly purple “Purple Light” eye pencil and two liquid lip colours in nude and cherry shades for glossy and highly pigmented colour.

The “Purple Light” collection goes on sale from February 1. — AFP-Relaxnews