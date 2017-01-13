Dr Andrew Weil on why wellness is all about being holistic

Dr Weil says turmeric will be the ‘in’ healthy food in 2017. — Handout via TODAYSINGAPORE, Jan 13 — You have heard this before: Eat wisely, avoid refined, processed and manufactured food, take your dietary supplements, and get regular exercise and adequate sleep.

But Dr Andrew Weil, known for being a proponent of integrative medicine, says managing your well-being in an all-rounded manner is the most important.

“Practising a holistic approach through integrative medicine can help everyone, especially busy Singaporeans, live a healthier and happier life. I always recommend practitioners start by embracing an anti-inflammatory diet... I also encourage people to do regular physical activity and work to manage stress through simple breathing techniques,” said Dr Weil.

“Last but not least, support your well-being by spending more time in the company of people who also embrace similar healthy-living habits.”

Dr Weil, the founder and director of the Arizona Centre for Integrative Medicine, is also the editorial director of his own site, DrWeil.com. His books, such as Spontaneous Healing and 8 Weeks to Optimum Health, have become national bestsellers. He has also collaborated with Origins on a range of skincare products, under the Dr Andrew Weil for Origins banner.

They include the soon-to-be launched Dr Andrew Weil for Origins™ Mega-Defense SPF 20/PA++ Barrier Boosting Eye Cream (S$76/RM238). “It’s one of Origins’ most comprehensive pollution-defending products, and boasts a powerful Infrared Protection Complex and 100 per cent mineral SPF,” Dr Weil pointed out.

Q: There is a vast amount of information on health products and health foods on the internet. How do we know which is true?

A: There has been a lot of discussion on the topic of health and wellness, especially in recent years. A great place to start your journey into wellness through integrative medicine is at my website (www.drweil.com) or with one of my books. All the information I provide is reliable and based on current scientific evidence.

Q: What is so great about your skincare products?

A: I have partnered closely with Origins for more than a decade to create three comprehensive collections (Mega-Mushroom, Mega-Bright and Mega-Defence) designed to target the root cause of inflammation and quell irritation. Origins’ dedication to creating products inspired by nature and proven by science is very closely linked to my Integrative Health philosophy. Origins’ commitment to delivering high performance skincare using potent plants, organic ingredients and 100 per cent natural essential oils that are sourced from all over the world is one of the many reasons I am very proud of the work we’ve done together.

Q: What is an alternative way to ensure a clean, healthy complexion if we do not have the time to keep up with skincare routines?

A: Just as you work to take care of your mind and spirit, it is also important to take care of your body. That includes caring for your skin. Part of maintaining a good skincare routine includes avoiding excessive sun exposure and using high-performance skincare products devoid of harsh chemicals. Just as you are aware of what is in your skincare products, it is also important to be aware of what is in the air and the environment around you. Pollution and dust have a big impact on our skin, so it is important to cleanse and treat our skin accordingly. I also recommend building beauty from the inside out with a good anti-inflammatory diet and proper stress management.

Q: Some people describe supplements as ‘rocks in your stomach’ — what do you think? Do they really work?

A: The right doses and right formulations of dietary supplements can help optimise health and reduce the risk of disease. They are not substitutes for the whole foods that contain them, but are useful as insurance against the gaps in our diet.

Q: Healthy foods such as avocado and kale were the ‘in’ thing in 2016. Which healthy food do you foresee to be trending this year?

A: Turmeric — a spice that Singaporeans should be familiar with. It is the most powerful natural anti-inflammatory agent yet discovered. — TODAY