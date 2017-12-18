Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Life

Dozens of boating Santas race in Venice’s Grand Canal

Monday December 18, 2017
09:21 AM GMT+8

People dressed as Santa Claus row during a Christmas regatta in Venice December 17, 2017. — Reuters picPeople dressed as Santa Claus row during a Christmas regatta in Venice December 17, 2017. — Reuters picVENICE, Dec 18 — Dozens of rowers dressed as Father Christmas raced down Venice’s Grand Canal yesterday, cheered on by crowds gathered to watch the annual fancy-dress regatta.

Organised by the University Ca’ Foscari, the eighth edition of the race set off from Saint Mark’s Square, with champions and amateurs competing in traditional “mascarete” boats — once the domain of fishermen.

They were followed by a water parade of fellow Father Christmases in “bissone”, “caorline” and dragon boats — flat vessels with six to eight rowers each that nipped down the canal in the winter sunshine.

Since it began in 2009, the regatta has been held in the run-up to Christmas. Those feeling particularly sporty — or keen on losing Santa-sized stomachs — can take part afterwards in a race through the Italian city’s allies and squares. — AFP

