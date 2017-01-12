Last updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 6:38 pm GMT+8

Dove’s Beauty Bar turns 60 (VIDEO)

Thursday January 12, 2017
Dove is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its classic ‘Beauty Bar’ with a limited-edition bar. — Picture by Dove/PRNewswire via AFPDove is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its classic ‘Beauty Bar’ with a limited-edition bar. — Picture by Dove/PRNewswire via AFPNEW YORK, Jan 12 — Dove is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its classic ‘Beauty Bar’ with a limited-edition bar, and a video honouring some of its most iconic advertising campaigns.

Featuring the hashtag #RaiseTheBeautyBar, the retrospective film charts some of the brand’s most defining beauty moments from the past six decades, from the first black-and-white shots of the soap product, to the rise of its down-to-earth ‘real women’ campaign strategy.

“Together with generations of women, Dove has helped widen the definition of beauty, but there’s always more work to be done,” said Nick Soukas, Vice President of Marketing for Dove, in a statement. “We remain committed to redefining beauty, challenging stereotypes, and celebrating what makes women unique for the next 60 years.”

Launched in 1957, the Beauty Bar was the first of its kind to include its patented blend of ¼ moisturising cream, in order to cleanse and hydrate the skin simultaneously. The winning formula has remained unchanged ever since, and to mark its 60th anniversary, the brand is releasing a special edition bar engraved with the word ‘Care’ on its surface, which will be available through January and February.

In keeping with Dove’s proficiency at harnessing the power of social media to promote its realistic approach to advertising, the brand is inviting women to share their thoughts on redefining beauty standards with the hashtag #RaisetheBeautyBar. The move is the latest in a series of campaigns designed to engage with ordinary women everywhere, such as its ‘Campaign for Real Beauty,’ ‘Real Beauty Sketches’ and the ongoing ‘Dove Self-Esteem Project’, which has provided education in self-esteem to 20 million young people globally. — AFP-Relaxnews

