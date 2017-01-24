Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 6:43 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Rain

Life

Doubt over Everest’s true height spurs fresh expedition

Tuesday January 24, 2017
05:47 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Rain, Kim Tae-hee honeymoon in BaliThe Edit: Rain, Kim Tae-hee honeymoon in Bali

Thai court muzzles media as trafficking defence beginsThai court muzzles media as trafficking defence begins

The Edit: Polanski quits as president of CesarsThe Edit: Polanski quits as president of Cesars

The Edit: ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ gets two action-packed TV spotsThe Edit: ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ gets two action-packed TV spots

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

People trek in the Khumbu Valley in the Everest region of Nepal in this picture taken April 15, 2016. — Reuters picPeople trek in the Khumbu Valley in the Everest region of Nepal in this picture taken April 15, 2016. — Reuters picNEW DELHI, Jan 24 — Scientists will take the tape measure to Mount Everest to determine whether a massive earthquake in Nepal really did knock an inch off the world’s tallest peak.

India’s top surveyor said today a team of scientists would be sent to neighbouring Nepal to measure Everest in the hope of putting to rest a debate about the true height of the towering mountain.

A deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in 2015, killing thousands and altering the landscape across the Himalayan nation.

Satellite data at the time suggested the impact of the quake reduced Everest’s peak — which officially stands at 8,848 metres above sea level — by anywhere between a few millimetres and an inch.

But lingering doubt among the scientific community has prompted a fresh expedition to size up the peak, said India’s surveyor general Swarna Subba Rao.

“We will remeasure it,” Rao was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency, adding the team would set off in two months.

“Two years have passed since the major Nepal earthquake and there’s doubt in the scientific community that it did in fact shrink.”

The exercise will require a month for observation and roughly another fortnight for the data to be officially declared.

Another official told AFP that a five-member team would depart for the expedition at winter’s end, and would take measurements using instruments on the ground to gauge the peak’s real height.

The earthquake, Nepal’s deadliest disaster in more than 80 years, is also believed to have shifted the earth beneath the capital Kathmandu several metres to the south. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline