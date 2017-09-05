Don’t look down! London runners stretch their legs 16 floors up

Workers pose as they run round a track, unveiled as the highest running track in London, at the White Collar Factory in the 'tech belt' hub near Old Street in London, September 5, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 5 — Athletes risked vertigo tpday at the launch of London’s highest running track, 16 floors above the capital’s streets.

“It’s incredibly exhilarating running at that height, with panoramic views in every direction,” said Benjamin Lesser, an amateur marathon runner who works for one of the developers of the building topped by the track.

“It’s very uplifting,” he added.

The 150-metre running loop, perched atop the new White Collar Factory overlooking the tech-heavy Old Street area of London, will be for all occupiers of the building and is five floors higher than a planned track at a new European headquarters of Google in London.

But it stands 10 storeys lower than the world’s highest outdoor track at Singapore’s Pinnacle@Duxton residential development, which is located 26 floors above the street. — Reuters