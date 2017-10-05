Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Dog with longest tongue awarded Guinness World Record (VIDEO)

Thursday October 5, 2017
SOUTH DAKOTA, Oct 5 — A dog named Mo from the US has been declared the world record holder as having the longest tongue on a dog.

Measuring a whopping 18.58cm, the 8-year-old from South Dakota has smashed the previous record held by a Pekingese whose tongue measured 11.43cm, Reuters reported.

“Mochi is a rescued St. Bernard and we’ve had her for about six and a half years and her tongue measures from snout to tip, 7.3 inches,” owner Carla Rickert says as she feeds Mochi peanut butter, showing off her impressively long tongue. 

Measuring a whopping 18.58cm, the 8-year-old from South Dakota has smashed the previous record held by a Pekingese whose tongue measured 11.43cm. — Screen capture via ReutersMeasuring a whopping 18.58cm, the 8-year-old from South Dakota has smashed the previous record held by a Pekingese whose tongue measured 11.43cm. — Screen capture via Reuters

