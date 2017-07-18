Does the world’s top weed killer cause cancer? (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, July 18 — It’s in everything from bread, to berries, to breast milk. It’s called glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s top weed killer Roundup, and whether glyphosate is harmful to humans or not will most likely be decided by Trump’s EPA. — Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s top weed killer Roundup, can be found in almost everything from bread, to berries and beer. — Screen capture via Bloomberg Video Bloomberg