Does Serena Williams have a beauty line in the works?

Serena Williams has filed documents to legally trademark the name ‘Aneres’ in the categories of skincare, bath products and makeup, according to reports by TMZ. — Picture by Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sport via ReutersNEW YORK, March 14 — Serena Williams is rumoured to be eyeing up the beauty industry as part of her apparent bid for worldwide domination.

The tennis legend has filed documents to legally trademark the name ‘Aneres’ in the categories of skincare, bath products and makeup, according to reports by TMZ.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office lists the possible product categories for the trademark as: “Cosmetic preparations for skin care; cosmetics and make-up; make-up removing preparations; colognes and perfumes; body lotion; skin lotions; bath soaps and body wash; make-up kits comprised of lipstick, lip gloss, eye shadow, powder, foundation, remover, eyeliner, and mascara; hair shampoo; dry shampoos; hair rinses; hair sprays and hair gels.”

It also lists “Watches and jewellery,” “cosmetic bags and cases sold empty,” “make-up brushes; sponges used for applying make-up; applicator sticks for applying make-up” and even “hat and hair pins; brooches for clothing; decorative backpack charms,” as potential commercial avenues.

Additionally, the site reveals that ‘Aneres’, which spells ‘Serena’ backwards, was previously trademarked by the star for an apparel line.

So could a Serena Williams lip gloss, fragrance or hair spray be on the way? There’s no word on the details yet, but the superstar athlete would certainly be in good company if she decided to go down the cosmetics route.

Celebrity beauty lines are enjoying something of a renaissance currently, with stars such as Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Madonna all shaking up the industry over the past year. — AFP-Relaxnews