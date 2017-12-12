Does Rihanna have her eye on a new lipstick collection?

Rihanna took to Instagram over the weekend to post two new photos of herself wearing striking lip colours, fuelling rumours that her next big beauty launch is imminent. — AFP pic NEW YORK, Dec 12 — She dropped her “Stunna” lip paint just a matter of weeks ago, but it looks as though Rihanna could be gearing up to release a whole new lipstick line via her smash hit makeup brand Fenty Beauty.

The first image shows Riri rocking a bold baby blue shade with lilac undertones, which she has, naturally, matched to an equally eye-catching furry jacket. She captioned the photo: “Ya dig?!”

The second image features a hot-pink fuchsia colour, and is captioned: “Candy venom.” The star tagged the official Fenty Beauty Instagram account in both posts.

The tease comes days after Rihanna gave her social media followers a fleeting glimpse of an “FB” monogrammed lipstick in what appeared to be a rich, dark blue hue — a colour she was coincidentally photographed wearing around the same time.

So are bright lipsticks next on the agenda for Fenty Beauty? The rumours have yet to be confirmed, but if the brand’s runaway success so far is anything to go buy, a lipstick launch would be an instant hit for the star.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna burst onto the scene back in September with an initial 91-piece debut, and has been widely applauded for its inclusive approach to beauty, thanks to its 40-strong foundation range.

The collection caused a sensation in the beauty launch upon its debut, and its reputation was bolstered by the addition of a holiday ‘Galaxy Collection’ and the aforementioned “Stunna” lip paint later in the fall. The business was recently named one of the “Inventions of the Year” by Time Magazine. — AFP-Relaxnews