Does Gwen Stefani have a beauty line up her sleeve?

Singer Gwen Stefani poses during an event kicking off the holiday season and promoting the Empire State Building’s Holiday Light Show in New York City November 20, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, April 4 — Gwen Stefani has ignited rumours that she could be the next major celebrity to launch her own beauty line.

The singer and star of The Voice has discreetly applied to trademark the brand name “P8NT” for cosmetics ventures, TMZ reports. The United States Patent and Trademark Office’s records show four separate applications, covering “lip pencils, eyeshadow, eyeliner, eyebrow pencil, eye pencil, lip gloss, lipstick” and many, many more products. The list includes everything from false lashes and nails to bubble bath, moisturiser and “promoting public awareness in the field of beauty, fashion, make-up, cosmetics, and female education and empowerment.”

So is the No Doubt singer preparing to establish herself as a beauty mogul? She certainly has plenty of experience in the industry, having previously collaborated with Urban Decay on her own makeup series, in addition to landing a major beauty ambassador role for the drugstore brand Revlon back in 2017. And the star would be in excellent company if she decided to launch her own beauty brand — fellow music stars Rihanna and Madonna have been making waves in the industry over the past year with their own major cosmetics ventures, while Jennifer Lopez is rumoured to be following suit. — AFP-Relaxnews