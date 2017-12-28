Doctors fire New Year warning to ‘weekend warriors’ (VIDEO)

Researchers in Portsmouth showed that while the solo cyclist speeds up in a head-to-head in the heat — they can ignore crucial warnings.— AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 28 — How much more dangerous is exercising in hot weather than cold?

The answer depends on whether you are on your own — or competing with someone else.

Researchers in Portsmouth showed that while the solo cyclist speeds up in a head-to-head in the heat — they can ignore crucial warnings.

“In that competitive situation it appears that we maybe ignore some of the cues that we would normally attend to, the things that make us feel uncomfortable and we override those behaviours that would normally make us slow down somewhat and so in this competitive situation what we find is we are able to match our performance in the cool conditions,” Dr Jo Corbett from University of Portsmouth Department of Sport and Exercise Science said.

The test involved cycling 20km solo twice — once at a cooler temperature and again when it was much hotter.

Then what they thought was a head-to-head over the same distance in the heat.

They were actually racing their first time in the cooler temperature — not another cyclist.

The result? We go faster and get hotter when competing — but report feeling no different.

“Despite the fact that our participants are going faster, so they’re producing more power, their heart rate is higher, they’re getting hotter, they don’t actually feel any difference. So we find a disassociation between their actual perception of how they feel and their true thermal and physiological state,” Corbett said.

The team say the data could help organisations that use physical selection exercises for recruitment or promotion.

“If we take people away from a direct competition and maybe enable them to pace themselves, so rather than saying you have to get from A to B in a certain time actually enabling them to make the decision about how fast they get there, potentially that may enable them to avoid some of these issues,” Corbett said.

While elite athletes are well versed at preparing for competitions in varying conditions, the weekend warrior might want to pay more attention to what their body is telling them. — Reuters