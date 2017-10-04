Do you want Louis Vuitton’s ‘Stranger Things’ T-shirt? We do

A model presents a creation for Louis Vuitton during the women’s 2018 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris October 3, 2017. — AFP picPARIS, Oct 4 — Never mind the bags costing thousands of dollars, the most coveted item from yesterday’s Louis Vuitton show is a T-shirt.

A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for Louis Vuitton during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris October 4, 2017. — Reuters pic



French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2018 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for Louis Vuitton during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris October 4, 2017. — Reuters pic



And not any T-shirt at that but one that pays homage to Netflix hit, Stranger Things.

The fashion house’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière’s love of the series is well-known and he sent a model down the runway at Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2018 show in Paris wearing a vintage-inspired T-shirt with the faces of stars Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Finn Wolfhard.

The second season of Stranger Things premieres on October 27 on Netflix.

Fans will be quick to point out that key cast member Millie Bobby Brown is missing from the black tee.

Ghesquiére previously teased a collaboration with the Stranger Things cast on his Instagram in September 2016.