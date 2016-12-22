Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 12:09 am GMT+8

Dior's next cruise collection could be heading to Los Angeles

Thursday December 22, 2016
07:28 AM GMT+8

Dior 2016 cruise collection show at the Palais Bulle (Bubble Palace) in Theoule-sur-Mer, southeastern France in May 2015. ― AFP picDior 2016 cruise collection show at the Palais Bulle (Bubble Palace) in Theoule-sur-Mer, southeastern France in May 2015. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 22 ― Dior's next cruise collection could be shown in Los Angeles reports WWD.

Reports suggest that the first cruise collection from Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior's new creative director, could be shown in LA on May 11.

Although no details have been confirmed, it wouldn't be the first time that Dior has shown its collections outside of Paris, having previously staged runway shows at Blenheim Palace outside London, at Pierre Cardin's Bubble Palace in the south of France and in Monaco.

Chiuri joined Dior in September after 17 years with Valentino. ― AFP-Relaxnews

