Diane von Furstenberg’s ode to New York for the 2017 autumn-winter season

Diane von Furstenberg’s 2017 autumn-winter campaign. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 9 — The Diane von Furstenberg fashion house just unveiled its 2017 autumn-winter campaign, the first to be produced under the direction of Jonathan Saunders, who was appointed chief creative officer by the brand in May 2016. For this first outing, the Scottish designer chose to pay homage to the energy and optimism of New York, the birthplace of the Diane von Furstenberg brand.

There were no supermodels for this “on-the-move” advertising campaign, which celebrates the dynamism, optimism, and the unique and sometimes eccentric style of the city of New York. All these qualities are omnipresent in the new collection, which gives pride of place to colour and bold prints.

The brief for the campaign was entrusted to photographer and director Oliver Hadlee Pearch, who succeeded in capturing the beauty of the city along with its contrasts, its glamour and its remarkable energy. The photographs and the advertising clip present four young women, who interact with the city in rhythm with a poem by Rachel Kang.

For the campaign, the Diane von Furstenberg brand called on models Luna Bijl, Yoon Young Bae, Angok Mayen and Cara Taylor, as well as on real New Yorkers, including some of the city’s break-dancers.

Among the key pieces and trends in the new collection, boldly colored prints like the Belmont, a leopard motif, and the abstract Elsden set the tone along with accessories like the Soirée Crossbody bag and the Saddle Evening Clutch.

For the 2017 spring-summer season, the American fashion house chose to present its collection in a look-book featuring Lineisy Montero. — AFP-Relaxnews