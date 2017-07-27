Diana’s brother ‘lied to’ over princes’ funeral walk (VIDEO)

LONDON, July 27 — Next month is the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, and in a revealing interview her brother says he was lied to over the wishes of Princes William and Harry, only children at the time, to follow their mother's coffin at the funeral procession.

Earl Spencer (left) with (L-R) Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Charles, said he had told a Buckingham Palace member of staff that his sister wouldn't have approved of the decision for the princes to walk. — Reuters picEarl Spencer told the BBC that as the funeral was being arranged he told a Buckingham Palace member of staff that his sister wouldn't have approved of the decision for the princes to walk, what he called an agonising ordeal.

The earl didn't specify who he spoke with.

An oath made by him in Diana's eulogy that "blood" relatives would protect her sons was regarded by some as an attack on the royal family. — Reuters