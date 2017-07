Destroying stuff with the Slow Mo Guys… using chocolate Maltesers (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, July 14 — Chocolate Maltesers are not only delicious, but they can also be used as incredibly deadly weapons, as the Slow Mo Guys demonstrate in the video above.

Fired though a compressed air cannon, the little balls of chocolate malt goodness just about destroy everything in their path, from a ping pong paddle, a soda can and a watermelon to vases and even glass panes.

Who knew Maltesers could be this wicked. A Malteser punches clean through a glass jar filled with paint.