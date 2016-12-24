Last updated Saturday, December 24, 2016 8:01 pm GMT+8

Designer Rachel Comey to present her next collection in LA

Saturday December 24, 2016
08:08 AM GMT+8

A screenshot of designer Rachel Comey's Instagram feed, showing the opening of her Los Angeles store. ― AFP picA screenshot of designer Rachel Comey's Instagram feed, showing the opening of her Los Angeles store. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 24 ― Rachel Comey has confirmed she will present her next fashion show in Los Angeles, reports WWD.

The New York-based designer has said she wantsto to connect with her clients in Los Angeles, and the local and international fashion communities.

Comey follows fellow designers Rachel Zoe, Rebecca Minkoff, and Tommy Hilfiger in heading to LA, with Tom Ford also rumoured to be showing his next collection in the city, possibly around Oscar weekend.

The designer said she will present her fall collection on February 7, 2017 at the international art gallery Hauser Wirth & Schimmel before holding press appointments at her Melrose Place store the next day.

Private appointments will also be held in Comey's New York showroom during New York Fashion Week.

Comey's last collection was presented on the streets of Brooklyn in September 2016. ― AFP-Relaxnews

