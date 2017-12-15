Designboom’s top 10 art exhibitions of 2017

‘Demon with Bowl’ by Damien Hirst, shown at his recent exhibition ‘Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable.’ — AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 15 — The art and design website has published its top 10 exhibitions of 2017. Damien Hirst takes the top spot with his monumental ‘Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable’ exhibition in Venice.

The fruit of 10 years’ work, this year’s exhibition from Damien Hirst — a controversial artist who won the prestigious Turner Prize in 1995 — ran until December 3 at the Palazzo Grassi and Punta della Dogana. This showcase of monumental sculptures told the story of an ancient ship named ‘The Unbelievable,’ shipwrecked with its precious cargo. The cargo was apparently the collection of a freed slave, Aulus Calidius Amotan, and the ship was heading for a temple dedicated to the sun.

In second place comes Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama with ‘Festival of Life’ at the David Zwirner Gallery in New York, which closes December 22. The show features 66 paintings, flower sculptures, plus an environment covered entirely in polka dots — a signature of the Japanese artist.

Third place goes to Studio Gang’s ‘Hive,’ on show until September 4 in Washington. This installation was made entirely from paper tubes, creating impressive interconnecting domed chambers.

Designboom’s top 10 exhibitions of 2017:

‘Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable’ by Damien Hirst at Palazzo Grassi and Punta della Dogana, Venice, Italy

‘Festival of Life’ by Yayoi Kusama at the David Zwirner Gallery, New York USA

‘Hive’ by Studio Gang at the National Building Museum, Washington, USA

‘Hansel & Gretel’ by architects Jacques Herzog & Pierre de Meuron with artist Ai Weiwei at the Park Avenue Armory, New York, USA

‘To Align: Works in Situ 2017’ by Daniel Buren at the Bortolami Gallery, New York, USA

‘Pixel Forest’ by Pipilotti Rist at the New Museum, New York, USA

‘Daniel Arsham: Hourglass’ by Daniel Arsham, High Museum of Art, Atlanta, USA

‘Passage/s’ by Do Ho Suh at the Victoria Miro Gallery, Venice, Italy

‘Dear to Me’ by Peter Zumthor at Kunsthaus Bregenz, Bregenz, Austria

‘The Spirit of Painting’ by Cai Guo-Qiang at the Prado Museum, Madrid, Spain. — AFP-Relaxnews