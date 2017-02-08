Last updated Wednesday, February 08, 2017 11:41 am GMT+8

Denise Scott Brown wins Jane Drew prize for women in architecture

Wednesday February 8, 2017
08:42 AM GMT+8

Denise Scott Brown wins Jane Drew Award. — Twitter picDenise Scott Brown wins Jane Drew Award. — Twitter picLONDON, Feb 8 — One of the most influential architects of the 20th Century, Denise Scott Brown has been awarded the Jane Drew Prize 2017 by The Architectural Review and The Architects’ Journal.

Scott Brown has worked over the years to raise publicity for the recognition of women’s work in architecture, an issue that came to light in particular concerning the 1991 Pritzker Prize which was awarded to Scott Brown’s husband and business partner Robert Venturi but not herself. Despite a petition, the decision was not overturned. The petition, however, did cause other famous prizes — such as the AIA Gold Medal — to change their criteria to allow joint awards for partners.

The Jane Drew prize is named after the English modernist architect and urbanist (1911-1996) who was one of the leading figures behind the Modern Movement in London before the Second World War. — AFP-Relaxnews

