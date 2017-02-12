Demonstrating for and against abortion in the US (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 — Anti-abortion groups have called demonstrations at more than 200 Planned Parenthood locations throughout the United States yesterday to urge Congress and President Donald Trump to strip the women's health provider of federal funding.

Planned Parenthood supporters in turn have organised 150 counter-demonstrations outside politicians' offices and government buildings.

Anti-abortion activists have said they were energised by the election of Republican Trump, who selected their long-time ally Mike Pence as vice president and nominated conservative jurist Neil Gorsuch to the US Supreme Court.

A Planned Parenthood supporter brings his dog to a protest in downtown Denver February 11, 2017. — Reuters picOn Jan 27, tens of thousands converged on Washington for the 44th March for Life, where Pence became the most senior government official to speak in person at the annual anti-abortion rally, organisers said.

In Washington, demonstrators met at the Supreme Court and marched to a Planned Parenthood location. Other demonstrations have been called in 45 states in cities large and small.

Planned Parenthood, a 100-year-old organisation, provides birth control and other women's health services in addition to abortion at 650 health centers, according to its website.

Its leaders say abortions rights supporters have also been energised by Trump's election, as exemplified by the hundreds of thousands who flooded Washington a day after Trump's inauguration in favor of women's rights, including abortion rights. — Reuters