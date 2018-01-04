Demi Lovato launches third capsule collection for Fabletics

Demi Lovato wearing the Andante outfit in her January campaign for Fabletics. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 4 — Demi Lovato is kicking off 2018 with a brand new capsule collection for Kate Hudson’s activewear brand Fabletics.

The collection marks the US singer and actress’s third collaboration with the sportswear label, and the first time she has included lifestyle accessories in her lineup.

“I’ve learned so much from working with the Fabletics design team the past year and really wanted to take it to the next level with this collection now that I’m more confident with the process,” said Lovato in a statement. I think that this collection reflects my personal style more than ever. It was also very important to me to incorporate all of the feedback I’ve received from my supportive fans. I made sure to include different elements and details into the collection that were not only important to me but to them as well.”

Inspired by her own active lifestyle and life on the road, the collection includes a series of tops, sports bras, leggings, shorts, layering pieces, footwear and athletic bags that are available to purchase as fully styled outfits or as separates. Ranging in size from XXS through to 3X, the series focuses on flattering silhouettes with futuristic elements such as metallic accents, and a versatile colour palette of teal, vintage rose, almond and rose gold, in addition to a new Mojave desert inspired print.

Co-founded by Hudson in 2013, Fabletics aims to offer high-quality activewear for women at an accessible price point. The brand has since grown rapidly to include more than one million member customers, and is sold across 10 countries.

The Demi Lovato for Fabletics capsule collection is available in Fabletics stores nationwide, and on Fabletics.com. AFP-Relaxnews