Demi Lovato launches second fashion collection for Fabletics

Lovato first joined forces with Fabletics back in May. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — Demi Lovato is flexing her fashion muscles once again with a new clothing collection for Fabletics.

The US singer and actress has teamed up with Kate Hudson’s activewear brand to launch her second line of athleisure outfits under the name ‘Demi Lovato for Fabletics’. The collection will help support the United Nations Foundation’s Girl Up ‘SchoolCycle’ initiative, which works to provide disadvantaged girls around the world with bikes and maintenance training to enable them to travel to school.

“This collection is inspired by my personal style — on stage, at home and in the gym, so I had a lot of fun playing with bold colours, prints, and performance elements that I love,” said Lovato in a statement, adding: “I felt more confident through the design process this time around, and think that the collection reflects that.”

The collection comprises 12 complete outfits made up of brightly-hued separates such as sports bras, leggings, tops, outerwear and layering pieces. Magenta and royal blue tones run through the series, as do plenty of bold and feminine prints. The pieces come in short, regular and tall lengths and are sized inclusively from XXS to 3X.

Lovato first joined forces with Fabletics back in May, with a limited-edition collection designed with all ages and fitness levels in mind. Depsite a busy year for the star, who released her latest single Sorry Not Sorry earlier this summer and is working on an upcoming album, it appears she has been bitten by the fashion bug.

“Demi’s strong sense of self and her passion for an active lifestyle embodies everything we at Fabletics want to share with our community,” said Fabletics co-founder Hudson. “She did some great designs with really fun accents for this collection which I know our customer is going to love!”

The Demi Lovato for Fabletics capsule collection is now available on Fabletics.com and in the brand’s 22 US stores. — AFP-Relaxnews