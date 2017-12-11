Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Delance presents a watch inspired by Kate Middleton

Monday December 11, 2017
04:01 PM GMT+8

Delance has created a watch inspired by Kate Middleton. — AFP picDelance has created a watch inspired by Kate Middleton. — AFP picBERN, Dec 11 — The high-end Swiss watch brand has unveiled a women’s watch inspired by Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. This highly personal design is an example of the brand’s customised creations for women from all walks of life.

Founded in the 1990s by Giselle Rufer, the Delance brand stands out from competitors thanks to its customisation concept, allowing women to own a unique watch. Starting with just one model, the designer began proposing watches with identical contours but customised to reflect the personality and history of each individual woman. Customers can notably choose the strap, engraving and jewels featured on the watch.

Based on this principle, Giselle Rufer has revealed a watch inspired by Kate Middleton. Aside from its technical specifications, the watch features two small blue sapphires set into the watch, representing the times of day when her two children, George and Charlotte, were born (4:24 and 8:34).

The watch has a stainless steel case and a blue mother-of-pearl dial with nickel-plated hands. It uses an ETA quartz movement (also available with a wind-up Piguet 8.10 movement, on request), and comes with a royal blue leather strap. Prices start from 7,660 CHF (approximately €6,550 or RM31,481). — AFP-Relaxnews

