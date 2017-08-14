Damask rose: A sensual fragrance for summer

NEW YORK, Aug 14 — The heady, voluptuous fragrance of Damask rose is an olfactory invitation to bedroom antics, and holidays and getaways are the ideal moment to discover the subtle, sensual notes of this rare essential oil.

The centuries-old history of Damask rose began in the Orient. It was initially cultivated in Syria and today is mainly grown in Morocco, in the Valley of Roses in Bulgaria, and in Turkey.

The method of extraction of Damask rose makes it more precious than other essential oils. Some four tonnes of rose petals are required to produce a kilo of essential oil. The petals are harvested very early in the morning and must be distilled within a maximum of 24 hours. This is why a 2ml vial of Damask rose costs approximately €40 (RM203).

Widely used by perfumers, the Queen of Flowers has inspired luxury brands Burberry and Bulgari, who have chosen Damask rose as a key note in their recent fragrances, My Burberry Eau de Toilette (2015) and Rose Goldea (2016) by Bulgari.

Damask rose, which is prized for its anti-ageing effect on the skin, is also an ingredient in many cosmetics, and is included in massage oils for its sensual and relaxing properties.

Sensuality and beauty may be the qualities mainly associated with Damask rose, but it also has a remarkable capacity to restore psycho-emotional harmony in cases of nervous anxiety, depression, insomnia and palpitations.

Try using Damask rose as a tonic for libido, applying the fragrance directly from the bottle at the end of every day. This aromatherapy is said to deliver results after two or three weeks.

Couples can also experiment with a ritualised massage, an ideal remedy for a waning libido. One drop of essential oil mixed with 20 drops of vegetable oil is sufficient for a spine and lower back massage.

Beyond its role in helping you relax and re-energising the libido, the application of three drops of pure essential Damask rose oil on the solar plexus is said to help to balance the hormonal system and enhance fertility. — AFP-Relaxnews