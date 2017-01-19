Last updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 10:21 am GMT+8

Czech bubble artist surrounds 275 students with soap 'screen' to claim record

Thursday January 19, 2017
09:34 AM GMT+8

A car and 275 participants inside a soap bubble to set the Guinness World Record for the most people surrounded by a soap bubble in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic, January 18, 2017. — Reuters picA car and 275 participants inside a soap bubble to set the Guinness World Record for the most people surrounded by a soap bubble in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic, January 18, 2017. — Reuters picMLADA BOLESLAV, Jan 19 — A Czech performer of bubble art surrounded 275 high school students and a car with a single soap-bubble screen yesterday, breaking the national record.

Matej Kodes raised the screen around a rectangular 11 metre-by-7.5 metre area, enclosing those inside for a few seconds.

Participants had to be taller than 156 centimetres to fulfil the conditions for the event, which was supervised by a representative from the Czech Book of Records, who declared it a new record.

Kodes, who has performed since 2008, achieved a Guinness World Record in 2014 for “most people inside a soap bubble”, which at that time stood at 214. — Reuters

