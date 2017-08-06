Cycle around this year’s Singapore Night Festival for free

Evolutions by EZ3kiel — Picture courtesy of EZ3kielSINGAPORE, Aug 6 — For the first time, visitors to the Singapore Night Festival (SNF) can rent bikes to cycle around the Night Lights installations for free.

Bicycles from Hello, Bicycle! will be available at the outdoor deck of Stamford Gallery at the National Museum of Singapore (NMS) from Aug 18 to 23, 7.30pm to 12am (last rental at 11pm), and visitors can register to use them.

Another new highlight at this year’s edition is the “scent experience”. The scents, provided by beauty brand Aesop, will be integrated with light installations at Gallery 10 of the NMS.

Other highlights include Convolutions by artists EZ3kiel from France, which will transform NMS’ facade, and GLOBE by Close-Act Theatre from The Netherlands, who will perform in and around a large sphere.

Artist group AADN from France will be setting up the light and sound installation The Standing Men at the Singapore Art Museum. Made out of 16 human-sized figurines, the interactive art installation will feature voices, recorded in August, of those living and working in the Bras Basah Bugis precinct.

In its 10th edition, the festival is set to shine a spotlight on local talent to mark the milestone.

Local artists and artist groups who have anchored past festivals will be involved in this year’s event, including musical collective Bloco Singapura, arts collective Starlight Alchemy and pro-wrestling collective Grapple Max Dojo.

Taking place from Aug 18 to 26, the upcoming instalment of the annual festival will kick off with Night Lights installations.

Performances will take place at various venues in the Bras Basah-Bugis precinct from Aug 24 to 26. — TODAY

The Singapore Night Festival runs from Aug 18 to 26 from 7.30pm to 12am. For more information, visit www.nightfestival.sg.