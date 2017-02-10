Last updated Friday, February 10, 2017 3:06 pm GMT+8

Cute otter can’t get enough of belly slides on snow (VIDEO)

Friday February 10, 2017
02:34 PM GMT+8

Screen capture of the YouTube video showing the otter sliding down a frozen river.Screen capture of the YouTube video showing the otter sliding down a frozen river.

WYOMING, Feb 10 — A playful river otter was filmed by Wildlife photographer Barrett Hedges having a ball while sliding down frozen river at the Yellowstone National Park.

Hedges was filming at the park when he spotted the lone otter running and belly flopping into the snow, seemingly oblivious to its surroundings.

“River otters are some of the most fun wild animals to watch!” Hedges posted on the BearHead Photography Facebook page.

“This guy was having fun running and sliding on the frozen river. I got this with my photo workshop tour in Yellowstone yesterday.”

Hedges published the video on Facebook, and needless to say, the Internet has since fallen otter-ly in love with it.

