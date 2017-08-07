Curious koala takes leisurely stroll in Aussie pharmacy (VIDEO)

SYDNEY, Aug 7 ― A curious koala wowed shoppers after it was filmed waltzing into a pharmacy in New South Wales, Australia for an appointment with the chemist last Friday.
“Where are the Eucalyptus drops?” a chemist at the Tocumwall Pharmacy wrote on Facebook, with the adorable marsupial, described as “relaxed and cruisy” by staff, deciding to take a little stroll around the pharmacy.
Store-owner Ashley Wiles told Daily Mail Australia that the curious visitor took to customers and its new surroundings well, and that it didn’t want to leave.
Staff called a local vet, who advised them to leave the koala to its own devices and escort it down the nearest tree.
Only in Australia, you guys.