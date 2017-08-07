Curious koala takes leisurely stroll in Aussie pharmacy (VIDEO)

SYDNEY, Aug 7 ― A curious koala wowed shoppers after it was filmed waltzing into a pharmacy in New South Wales, Australia for an appointment with the chemist last Friday.

“Where are the Eucalyptus drops?” a chemist at the Tocumwall Pharmacy wrote on Facebook, with the adorable marsupial, described as “relaxed and cruisy” by staff, deciding to take a little stroll around the pharmacy.

Store-owner Ashley Wiles told Daily Mail Australia that the curious visitor took to customers and its new surroundings well, and that it didn’t want to leave.

Staff called a local vet, who advised them to leave the koala to its own devices and escort it down the nearest tree.

Only in Australia, you guys. The adorable marsupial, described as 'relaxed and cruisy' by staff, is pictured at the pharmacy. ― Facebook screencap