Curious Cheetah takes empty seat on Serengeti family safari (VIDEO)

A cheetah wanders into the safari vehicle of a family on a trip to the Serengeti in Tanzania, March 22, 2018, in this still image obtained from a video via Peter Heistein. — Reuters picDODOMA (Tanzania), March 31 — A curious cheetah surprised a family trip in the Serengeti, Tanzania on March 22 when it jumped into their safari vehicle.

The passengers remained silent and still as the animal held onto parts of seats and climbed onto the hood of the vehicle.

The video was filmed by landscape and wildlife photographer Peter Heistein who told Reuters: “A cheetah climbing onto a vehicle to get a better vantage point is not unusual in the Serengeti. Climbing into a vehicle is, but the cheetah is not aggressive towards humans and I felt the animal was curious rather than aggressive,” Heistein said.

Heistein led the trip in the renowned national park for Grand Ruaha Safaris. — Reuters