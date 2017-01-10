Beauty trends from 2017 Golden Globes: Creative hairstyles and off-key lipstick

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively arrive at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — Forget tumbling waves and classic pink lipstick — Hollywood’s best actresses put on an edgier show than usual for the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Several stars opted to play it low key when it came to makeup, concentrating on statement hair, which was used to accessorise the overall look. Emma Stone, who teamed a simple copper-toned smoky eye with an elaborate side-swept hairstyle, was the poster girl for this approach. Sarah Jessica Parker’s unique plaited crown was one of the main talking points of the night, and the actress let it take the limelight, relying on her go-to smoky eye and pale lip in terms of cosmetics. Blake Lively was another star to eschew her signature bombshell waves in favour of a tightly pinned-back chignon that showed off the chainmail neckline of her dress.

Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — AFP picStatement lips were big news, and the shades seen on the red carpet were slightly off-key and alternative. Rusty brown hues were seen on Emma Stone and Isabelle Huppert, a deep purple berry was all it took for Kerry Washington to command attention, and Natalie Portman’s hot pink lipstick jarred wonderfully with her lime green gown.

Short hair was another major theme, with Viola Davis’s sleek bob and Sarah Paulson and Kristen Wiig’s perfectly tousled pixie crops encapsulating a free-spirited, low maintenance red carpet vibe. — AFP-Relaxnews