Crazy patterns and dark undertones: Milan men’s fashion week gets underway

At Missoni zebra stripes, tie-dye patterns and geometric checks all compete for attention. ― AFP picMILAN, Jan 17 ― Milan took over the Autumn / Winter 2017 men’s ready-to-wear shows over the weekend, and the city didn’t disappoint.

The catwalks were alive with colourful prints that set a bold tone for the season. Jeremy Scott’s collection for Moschino was a riot of bold colour, swirling florals and bold cartoon motifs, all teamed with over-exaggerated silhouettes for maximum impact. At Marni, Francesco Risso threw together textures and patterns, incorporating everything from pyjama-style suits to polka-dot pants, immersing the collection with the house’s signature playful vibe. The theme continued over at Missoni, where electric prints ran like currents through the pieces, with zebra stripes, tie-dye patterns and geometric checks all competing for attention.

Jeremy Scott's collection for Moschino was a riot of bold colour, swirling florals and bold cartoon motifs. ― AFP picThere were softer looks, too, courtesy of Emporio Armani, who struck a laid-back yet dynamic tone with a collection that focused on slouchy but smart tailoring, invigorated with quirky jolts of colour, and Salvatore Ferragamo, who kept things classic, layering sharp tailoring and chunky outerwear for a masculine winter style. Moncler Gamme Bleu also stuck to its design codes of chunky outerwear decorated with a patriotic red white and blue stripe.

A darker, more artistic look also crept onto the runway, courtesy of Versace, which opted for a slightly sinister streetwear vibe that featured plenty of patent leather outerwear, sharp suits and pulled-up hoods. Prada was another house to offer a poetic twist on the season’s pieces, blending soft knitwear bearing abstract prints with grungier leather pieces. ― AFP-Relaxnews