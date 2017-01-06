Last updated Friday, January 06, 2017 11:50 pm GMT+8

Couples say ‘I do’ at Harbin’s International Ice Festival (VIDEO)

Friday January 6, 2017
05:43 PM GMT+8

Couples attend a mass wedding on the second day of Harbin's International Ice Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 6, 2017. ― Reuters picCouples attend a mass wedding on the second day of Harbin's International Ice Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 6, 2017. ― Reuters picHARBIN, Jan 6 ― Eighteen couples today tied the knot at a mass wedding, braving freezing temperatures in China's northern city of Harbin.

The ceremony, which is held every year during the annual Harbin International Ice Festival, began at 9.38am local time (0138 GMT) with couples walking across a red carpet at the festival's main venue, clenching bouquets.

Organisers held the wedding at 9.38am rather than 9:30, as number eight is associated with good luck in China.

Couples then recited their vows and shared a kiss in front of a barrage of media and spectators. ― Reuters

