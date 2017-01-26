Cosmetic surgery market enjoys growth worldwide

Global market growth is above all driven by Asia, which saw annual growth of 10 per cent in 2016.SINGAPORE, Jan 26 — After growing 8.2 per cent in 2015, the medical and surgical aesthetics market grew a further 8.3 per cent in 2016. Representing almost half of global market share (46 per cent), the USA still leads the way on such procedures, followed by Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America, according to annual figures from IMCAS (International Master Course on Ageing Science), revealed at a congress, January 26.

Specialists estimate continued and stable growth in cosmetic surgery procedures worldwide, with 8.9 per cent growth by 2020. The market, worth US$8.5 billion (RM37.7 billion) 2016, could be worth US$9.2 billion in 2020.

Global growth is above all driven by Asia, which saw annual growth of 10 per cent in 2016 and should continue to follow Europe closely in 2020.

On the whole, the market for medical and surgical cosmetic procedures in the USA is predicted to account for almost half of the global market by 2020 (44 per cent), followed by the Asia-Pacific region (23 per cent), Europe (25 per cent) and Latin America (7 per cent).

Injectable products still in vogue

Injectable products (principally botulinum toxin and fillers) remain the market leaders in terms of value (38 per cent), with an average annual growth of 8.3 per cent per year expected until 2020.

However, energy-based devices (laser, ultrasound, radiofrequency) and body contouring devices are almost as popular (35 per cent of the global market), and higher average annual growth is expected (11 per cent).

Body contouring procedures saw the biggest growth in 2016, at 16.3 per cent. This category includes various types of procedures, such as facelifts, abdominoplasty, buttock implants and liposuction.

Cosmeceuticals (active cosmetics) are seeing stronger growth than breast implants, with average annual growth of 7.6 per cent versus 2.2 per cent from 2014 to 2019.

Asia saw the strongest growth in breast implants, at 7.3 per cent, compared to 0.4 per cent in Europe.

The IMCAS analysis was compiled using available data relating to the medical and surgical aesthetics market from market research companies, financial analysts and industry professionals present at the IMCAS Tribune 2016. ― AFP-Relaxnews