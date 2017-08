Cool cat gives owner smoothest high-five, fist-bump (VIDEO)

Cool cat is cool.

NEW YORK, Aug 4 — We’ve all had our fair share of awkward handshakes, high-fives or fist-bumps.

Not this cool cat.

The video, shot by one Kevin Fox who hails from San Francisco, shows the feline greeting his owner with what has to be the smoothest high-five and fist-bump while chilling on the arm of a chair.

We want ourselves a cat like that.