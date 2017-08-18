‘Constellation’, the new Christofle collection by Nendo

The ‘Constellation’ collection by Christofle and Nendo. — Picture courtesy of Studio des FleursNEW YORK, Aug 18 ­— Silverware and tableware producer Christofle has teamed up with the design studio Nendo to create a collection that combines French knowhow and Japanese refinement.

The studio, headed by the Japanese designer Oki Sato, has joined forces with French silver and tableware producer Christofle to create a collection based on the theme of sakura, or the cherry blossom, which is an important symbol in Japanese culture. Nendo drew on this tradition to create an elegant floral motif. Joined together by a single line, the cherry blossoms evoke a constellation of stars.

To highlight the detailling in silver, the blossom motif is presented in tandem with powder-coated wood in pink, almond green and midnight blue. This combination of materials features on round and square trays, boxes, trays and tea caddies. ‘Constellation’ also includes an engraved silver candy box, and a series of blown glass vases in pink and pale green. The collection is completed by a series of photo frames, perfumed candles decorated with the floral motif and Chinese and Japanese chopsticks in resin and silver coloured metal.

Nendo has received numerous awards since it opened its Tokyo office in 2002, and its chief designer Oki Sato was named M&O Paris designer of the year in 2016. The design studio has collaborated with numerous brands including Cappellini, Moroso, Bisazza, Tod’s, Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Baccarat, Camper, Puma, Starbucks and Coca-Cola.

Christofle is a French silver, tableware, and jewellery producer founded in 1830. It manufactures table ornaments, home decorations, jewellery, christening gifts, and prestigious haute orfèvrerie products. It often collaborates with major designers such as Marcel Wanders and Ora Ïto.

The ‘Constellation’ collection will go on sale on August 20. — AFP-Relaxnews