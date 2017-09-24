Colours, retrospectives and not to be missed design exhibitions this fall

‘Constance Guisset Design, Actio !’ will run from November 14, 2017, to March 11, 2018, at Les Arts Decoratifs in Paris. — AFP picLONDON, Sept 24 — With the London Design Festival wrapping up this weekend, we look at other exhibitions that could appeal to design fans around the world later this season.

“Play Parade. An Eames Exhibition for Kids” until February 11, 2018 at the Vitra Design Museum (Weil am Rhein, Germany)

This fall the Vitra Design Museum is organizing four exhibitions on the Eames, the creative duo formed by Charles and Ray Eames. The first of these turns a spotlight on the two designers’ work in the world of toys.

“A Tribute to Componibili” from September 26, 2017, to January 29, 2018, at the ADAM Brussels Design Museum (Belgium)

The Belgian museum pays homage to the Componibili, the plastic, stacking storage piece designed by Anna Castelli Ferrieri in 1967 that will be 50 years old this year. Over the years, the iconic Componibili has been reinterpreted by famous designers including Ron Arad, Nendo and Philippe Starck. ADAM will look back on the history of this legendary storage unit and also present modern Belgian designers’ perspectives on the piece which continues to be one Kartell’s bestselling furniture items.

“Constance Guisset Design, Actio!” from November 14, 2017, to March 11, 2018 at the Les Arts Décoratifs in Paris

The French museum is devoting a retrospective covering a decade of creations to designer and scenographer Constance Guisset. The 1,000-meter square exhibition, which will be divided into two sections, will first present her work for the stage before focusing on her designs.

“Ferrari: Under the Skin” from November 15, 2017, to April 15, 2018, at the Design Museum in London (United Kingdom)

From November 15, 2017, to April 15, 2018, the Design Museum in London will host an exhibition that pays homage to the famous automobile brand, which is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its founding this year. The exhibition, of which a foretaste is currently on display in the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, will offer visitors a foray into the world of Ferrari, via unique cars and rarely seen documents. The wide range of exhibits in the show will include drawings, letters, hand-sculpted models in clay and wood, and memorabilia of Ferrari’s racing heritage.

“Alexander Girard, a designer’s Universe” from December 20, 2017, to March 4, 2018, at the Hangaram Art Museum in Seoul (South Korea)

Interior designer Alexander Girard will be the subject of an exhibition later this year in the “land of the morning calm.” The show will feature some of his best-known creations as well as others that have never before been displayed, including textiles, furniture, small objects, personal documents, and drawings. Brought up in Florence, Girard studied architecture in London, before embarking on a prestigious career in which he designed interiors for restaurants, companies and private clients and created some 300 fabrics for Herman Miller, which appointed him as director of its textiles division in 1951. — AFP-Relaxnews