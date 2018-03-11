Colour your life with ChubbyFingersPlay’s handmade novelty crayons

The packaging for each crayon box features illustrations that you can unfold and colour with your Wheelies crayons. – Pictures by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Have you ever wondered what is inside crayons? As a mother of two young daughters, Yvonne Kong decided to investigate which led to her starting up ChubbyFingersPlay that makes and sells their own handmade novelty crayons.

Back in 2016, the 40-year-old started to recycle the broken pieces of crayons. She turned to the Internet and discovered a method for remelting crayons and resetting them in silicone baking moulds.

Employing that method with the broken bits, she ended up creating fun, novelty shaped crayons in a rainbow of hues. “It was never in my mind that it could be done and the outcome was nice,” she said. As she has a day job in the IT industry, she only works on this during her free time.

Yvonne Kong juggles a job in IT and running her handmade novelty crayon business, ChubbyFingersPlayAs she dug deeper, she discovered how commercial crayons have harmful substances. Firstly, they are made from paraffin wax, a by-product of petroleum.

Moreover, there have been cases where crayons have been recalled due to traces of lead that can cause poisoning. This spurred her to create her own toxic free range of crayons that her children can safely play with. “You know the ingredients going into it,” she said.

One of their latest designs feature chunkier stick shaped crayons that don’t break so easilyFor her oooDoodle range of crayons launched in October last year, she uses natural beeswax and coloured mica to get the bright, pop-in-your-face colours. Be assured that the mica is edible as it is commonly used in cosmetics.

A constant worry for mothers is sometimes toddlers or even children can ingest a little of the crayons when handling them. With these crayons, you don’t need to worry as they are edible.

Yvonne goes as far as eating them just to test them out. However, she does caution parents to always supervise the young ones since crayons can become a choking hazard.

Doodling is so much more fun with these novelty shaped crayons that glide easily on paperThe crayons are made in small batches (about 40 pieces each time), so Yvonne is constantly producing them. “It’s like making cake, you make a big batch,” she explained.

A lot of patience is needed to make the crayons, as sometimes errors like an air bubble can happen. Even though it’s all handmade, Yvonne is the type who cannot accept any flaw since she’s a perfectionist.

As Yvonne is a screen-free mum, she believes children’s creavity is enhanced when they doodle with paper and crayons. “They are playing yet learning. There is so much more benefit, you don’t need an iPad, iPhone, etc.,” she said.

Blocks are often used in the Waldrof education programme to teach young onesHer crayons come in various shapes including adorable ones for the children to doodle with and create imaginative stories. Each box has eight crayons, in different colours.

“It’s good to expand their knowledge and educate them on colours,” she said. Her best sellers are the dinosaurs. There is also the adorable BaBa the bear, robots and the Wheelies range that teaches children about cars, trains and even aeroplanes.

Recently she came up with chunkier sticks, the vowels A, E, I, O, U blocks and round shaped crayons. With the stick crayons, these are designed to be bigger so they are not easily broken. This shape is also perfect for children who are learning to hold a pen or even adults who are looking to do their colouring.

Previously, Yvonne used brown boxes with her ChubbyFingersPlay sticker to package the crayonsWith her block shapes, it’s good for children to get accustomed to gripping and also blocks are used extensively in the Waldorf education programme which emphasises on the role of imagination in learning.

Occasionally, she also makes special shaped crayons like Star Wars or even Christmas-themed ones. Yvonne also takes customised orders for party packs.

You’ll be surprised but even grown-ups are attracted to the adorable crayons. “It appeals to everybody,” Yvonne said. She has had male customers buying them as a gift for their loved ones who are into cute things. Even fashion designers pick them up to sketch out their designs.

Adorable dinosaur shaped crayons are ChubbyFingersPlay’s bestsellersAs the brand is relatively new to the market, Yvonne still needs to be at bazaars rather than just place the crayons at a retail store. “Education is generally low so you need a lot of explaining.”

She also understands that these crayons aren’t for everyone. “It’s handmade and not for the mass market. It is like organic broccoli, it’s not for everyone.” The only exception she has made is placing the crayons at BabyDots, a store selling baby products in Taman Tun Dr Ismail. As it’s a niche shop, she feels it’s perfect for her product.

She also puts a lot of effort into her packaging, evolving from brown boxes to specially-designed illustrated boxes. Launched in October last year, the boxes depict adorable characters as part of Yvonne’s efforts to create a brand identity for ChubbyFingersPlay.

Learn your vowels with these multi-coloured crayonsThe boxes are multi-purpose as once unfolded, they become a colouring book for your newly-purchased crayons! She explained that it has always been at the back of her mind to have more creative packaging but initially, she focused on the product.

Even though she juggles this with a full-time job, Yvonne believes it’s all possible. “When you’re passionate, great things will come out of it.”

ChubbyFingersPlay

Find it at:

BabyDots

12, Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, KL

Catch them also at Riuh,

APW Bangsar, Jalan Riong, KL on March 24 and 25.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chubbyfingersplay/

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/chubbyfingersplay/