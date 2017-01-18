Colourful patterns dominate Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Monochrome outfits in autumnal hues made a bold sartorial statement. — AFP-RelaxnewsMILAN, JAN 18 — Milan’s Autumn / Winter 2017 menswear fashion shows wrapped up yesterday, ending on a strong note with shows from Etro, Fendi, and Giorgio Armani.

Fendi defied the winter blues, with a wildly optimistic collection that featured pieces adorned with multicoloured stripes and inspirational slogans such as ‘Try’, ‘Hope’ and ‘Love’.

The joyful theme was carried over to the accessories, which were often equally vivid, and furry to boot.

Etro was another label embracing its playful side, mixing up patterns and textures with irreverent sporty overtones.

Jackets were covered in floral, paisley and tie-dye motifs, while the extreme quilting and patchwork tweeds gave the collection a bohemian vibe.

MSGM also went down the athleisure route, offering up tracksuits that tread the border between loungewear and streetwear with dressier coats and accessories.

It was left to Giorgio Armani to provide a vision of classic winter coziness, and the Italian designer didn’t disappoint.

His AW17 collection focused on layering, oversized silhouettes and chunky outerwear in furry fabrics for an aesthetic that was snug but smart. — AFP-Relaxnews