Coach to merge menswear and womenswear shows

Coach Spring/Summer 2017. — Picture courtesy of CoachNEW YORK, Feb 6 — Coach is the latest major fashion house to embrace the trend for mixed-gender fashion shows.

The US label will showcase its womenswear and menswear collections together this February during New York Fashion Week, WWD reports. The company will also slash its schedule of four yearly shows to just two.

The strategy is being phased in, with the upcoming show on February 14 set to feature Autumn/Winter 2017 womenswear looks alongside menswear pieces for the same season, despite the fact that an AW17 menswear show was held in December. WWD reports that the looks at New York have not yet been seen on the catwalk.

The news is the latest shakeup to the heritage fashion brand, which seems to be reinventing itself after 75 years in business. In December the label feted its milestone anniversary with its first foray into the dual-gender catwalk, mixing the aforementioned AW17 menswear pieces with its women’s pre-fall collection. The brand also opened its first Coach House global flagship stores on New York City’s Fifth Avenue and London’s Regent Street during 2016 and snapped up popstar and Instagram goldmine Selena Gomez to create a new capsule collection. In January it also unveiled millennial actress Chloe Moretz as the face of its Spring 2017 campaign.

Multiple fashion houses have opted to blend menswear and womenswear ready-to-wear shows since Burberry kicked off the trend last September, with Gucci, Vetements and Vivienne Westwood following suit. — AFP-Relaxnews